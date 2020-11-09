Foo Fighters debut new single Shame Shame with Saturday Night Live performance

Foo Fighters debuted their new single Shame Shame during a blistering performance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The performance was aired at the same time as the single's launch, and also included a semi-mellow version of Times Like These.

It precedes the announcement of the group's tenth studio record, Medicine at Midnight, which is due out February 5 2021 through Roswell Records/RCA.

Speaking to NME, frontman Dave Grohl described it as “our Saturday night party album,” adding that the new music draws from the “big grooves and riffs” of some of their favorite records.

The track's verses feature super-tight drum work and palm-muted clean guitar lines, while its wide-open chorus features a beautifully layered acoustic and electric guitar section and gorgeous vocal harmonies.

Grohl and co's appearance follows a recent string of guitar-heavy SNL performances, including Jack White's tap-heavy tribute to Eddie Van Halen, and H.E.R.'s Hold On, in which she showcased her brand-new signature Fender Stratocaster.