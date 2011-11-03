Dave Grohl Says He Didn't Actually Appear on Michael Jackson Album

Some of you may remember that Dave Grohl was credited alongside Lenny Kravitz on a song called "(I Can't Make It) Another Day" on Michael, a posthumous album from Michael Jackson. While Dave paying tribute to the King of Pop is all good, it turns out that he doesn't actually appear on the song at all.

Speaking to Red Bulletin, the Foo Fighters frontman revealed that he was angry over the fact that his name appears on the album, since none of his drum takes were used in the final product.

"That was messed up actually. Lenny Kravitz – who I only met once – called and asked if I want to play drums on a track," said Grohl. "I said, 'Sure', played drums on it and I never heard from them again. On the sleeve notes it says 'Michael Jackson featuring Lenny Kravtiz and Dave Grohl' but they didn’t use any of my recordings. That’s not cool."