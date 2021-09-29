Dave Grohl lends his throne to Greyhawk bassist Darin Wall, who stopped a mass shooting

Earlier this month, metal outfit Greyhawk arrived at The Shredder in Boise, Idaho, for a regular old gig. By the end of the evening, the band’s bassist, Darin Wall, had taken a bullet to the leg after he heroically managed to stop a mass shooting before it even happened.

Wall spotted a suspicious individual – later identified as Ethan Byrd – making "finger gun" motions at people at the venue after the gig's conclusion. After sounding him out to another musician, Wall was initially able to keep Byrd out of the venue, though Byrd would return later on in the evening with a gun.

Wall took a stray bullet to the leg after he tackled Byrd to the ground and Byrd's gun went off through his pants. Byrd then fled from the scene, but was quickly arrested by Boise Police. Wall is now being heralded for his act of heroism by none other than Dave Grohl, who is lending Wall his makeshift stage throne for the foreseeable future while he recovers.

The bassist debuted his newest stage prop at the band’s latest gig on September 26 at El Corazon in Seattle, and performed the entire set sat down from the comfort of Grohl’s none-more rock ‘n’ roll throne.

On how it came into his possession, Wall said he made a comment on social media about using Grohl’s throne for future gigs, which caught the attention of Foo Fighters’ management and subsequently Grohl himself.

“He called me from the MTV VMA awards and [Grohl] said, ‘I’ll ship that throne up to you at my expense,” Wall told King5. "There are three people who have used it. There's Dave Grohl, Axl Rose in Guns N' Roses, and me."

For his part, Greyhawk frontman Rev Taylor said Wall more than deserved the throne.

"What he did in Boise was absolutely in character and absolutely an extension of how he lives his life day-to-day," Taylor told King5.