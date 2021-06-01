Watch Dave Mustaine celebrate Memorial Day – and promote Megadeth’s own beer – using his new signature Gibson Flying V

Ever since it was announced Dave Mustaine was parting ways with Dean Guitars and teaming up with Gibson for a new line of signature electric guitars, the guitar world has been waiting patiently to see one of the new six-strings being put through its paces.

While we’ve been treated to a slew of images and some preliminary spec sheets, we’ve yet to see the new models in the hands of the Megadeth riff maestro himself… until now.

That’s right, folks. To celebrate Memorial Day – and Megadeth’s own “very tasty” beer – Mustaine made the call to pick up an as-yet-unseen Gibson Ebony Flying V for a quick-fire clip that finally lets us see one of his new axes in action.

Our Memorial Day Flash Sale is happening now at @Craftshackbeer! Get an 18 Pack of Unibroue Megadeth Beer and save $30. Pack includes 12 cans of Saison 13 + 6 bottles of A Tout le Monde, plus FREE Shipping. Order now through the weekend here: https://t.co/yuOsWAh2pG pic.twitter.com/AdpnRTyQE7May 29, 2021 See more

It isn’t much, but it’s enough. Running the Flying V through a Marshall stack, Mustaine serves up a blend of tasty vibrato and flavorful melodic flourishes.

What could be more delicious than that, you ask? Well, Megadeth’s new beer is, apparently, with Mustaine later quipping, “If you liked what I just played and think that was tasty, you’ll love our beer.” After all, who doesn’t love beers that taste like high-gain lead lines?

“It’s A Tout le Monde and Saison 13. We’re having a flash sale right now over at Craftshack, so go there and make sure you pick up your beer now,” he adds.

So, if you’re a sucker for beers that taste like string-skipping scale runs, fretboard-spanning slides and carefully controlled melodies, check out Megadeth’s beer over at Craftshack.

Last week, Dave Mustaine confirmed Megadeth are "officially parting ways" with bassist David Ellefson, following recent online 'grooming' allegations.