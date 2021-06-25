David Crosby releases two new tracks from his forthcoming album, For Free

David Crosby has released two new tracks from his forthcoming album For Free: the title track – a cover of Joni Mitchell's track of the same name – and an original titled Rodriguez For A Night.

Following the album's debut single River Rise – which arrived last month – Crosby's For Free remains largely faithful to the original – with lush and enveloping piano the central instrument – though it sees him team up with Texas singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz for some truly gorgeous vocal harmonies.

“Joni's the greatest living singer-songwriter, and For Free is one of her simplest,” Crosby says. “It's one of my favorite songs because I love what it says about the spirit of music and what compels you to play.”

On Rodriguez For A Night, Crosby joins forces with his son Raymond and Steely Dan's Donald Fagen for a far more upbeat number, implementing clavinet-fueled funk stylings and smooth winding bass lines.

“Steely Dan's my favorite band and I've admired Donald a long time, so that was a thrill for us,” Crosby says of the collaboration.

On working with his son Raymond – who has also produced the album – Crosby explains: “Can you imagine what it's like to connect with your son and find out that he's incredibly talented – a great composer, a great poet, and a really fine songwriter and musician all around?

“We're such good friends and we work so well together, and we'll each go to any length to create the highest-quality songs we can.”

David Crosby's For Free arrives July 23 via BMG. Pre-order is available now.