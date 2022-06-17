David Gilmour's 1985 Gibson J-200 Celebrity has been put up for sale on Reverb.com

By published

The guitar – which was used by the Pink Floyd legend onstage at the band's 2005 Live 8 reunion set, among other high-profile shows – is currently listed at $325,500

David Gilmour's 1985 Gibson J-200 Celebrity Edition
(Image credit: Reverb.com)

A 1985 Gibson J-200 Celebrity acoustic guitar – once owned by Pink Floyd's David Gilmour – has been put up for sale on Reverb.com.

Originally owned (opens in new tab) by Dire Straits' John Illsley, the guitar was sold to Gilmour in 1994, ahead of Pink Floyd's Division Bell tour, then subsequently auctioned off in 2019 as part of the record-shattering auction of much of Gilmour's guitar collection for charity. 

Gilmour used the luxurious acoustic extensively onstage and in the studio, most prominently using it during a performance of Wish You Were Here at Pink Floyd's reunion set at the 2005 Live 8 show.

Only 90 Gibson J-200 Celebrity models were ever made, and this particular instrument is #42 of the lot. It features the same dimensions as a standard J-200 model, with rosewood back and sides, an ebony fingerboard, mahogany neck, a mustache bridge with vintage inlays, and vintage deluxe Allison tuners.

Also of note is the prominent and super-retro “The Gibson” inlay on the guitar's headstock.

The J-200 includes all of the auction house paperwork and the official auction catalog from 2019 and provenance that includes, Reverb says (opens in new tab), the sales receipt to Illsley.

Unsurprisingly, given that impeccable province and association with one of the biggest rock reunion performances of all time, this J-200 is certainly not a clearance rack item. It's been listed – by Nashville's Rumble Seat Music – for $325,500. 

When he first announced the massive auction of some of his most precious guitars in 2019, Gilmour said (opens in new tab) "it will be a wrench to see them go and perhaps one day I'll have to track one or two of them down and buy them back!" Perhaps the man himself, seeing one of the instruments from that sale back up for grabs, will be motivated to shell out a buck or two (or 325,500) for it again..

For more info on the guitar, stop by Reverb.com (opens in new tab).

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.