David Gilmour's 1985 Gibson J-200 Celebrity has been put up for sale on Reverb.com

A 1985 Gibson J-200 Celebrity acoustic guitar – once owned by Pink Floyd's David Gilmour – has been put up for sale on Reverb.com.

Originally owned (opens in new tab) by Dire Straits' John Illsley, the guitar was sold to Gilmour in 1994, ahead of Pink Floyd's Division Bell tour, then subsequently auctioned off in 2019 as part of the record-shattering auction of much of Gilmour's guitar collection for charity.

Gilmour used the luxurious acoustic extensively onstage and in the studio, most prominently using it during a performance of Wish You Were Here at Pink Floyd's reunion set at the 2005 Live 8 show.

Only 90 Gibson J-200 Celebrity models were ever made, and this particular instrument is #42 of the lot. It features the same dimensions as a standard J-200 model, with rosewood back and sides, an ebony fingerboard, mahogany neck, a mustache bridge with vintage inlays, and vintage deluxe Allison tuners.

Also of note is the prominent and super-retro “The Gibson” inlay on the guitar's headstock.

The J-200 includes all of the auction house paperwork and the official auction catalog from 2019 and provenance that includes, Reverb says (opens in new tab), the sales receipt to Illsley.

(Image credit: Reverb.com)

Unsurprisingly, given that impeccable province and association with one of the biggest rock reunion performances of all time, this J-200 is certainly not a clearance rack item. It's been listed – by Nashville's Rumble Seat Music – for $325,500.

When he first announced the massive auction of some of his most precious guitars in 2019, Gilmour said (opens in new tab) "it will be a wrench to see them go and perhaps one day I'll have to track one or two of them down and buy them back!" Perhaps the man himself, seeing one of the instruments from that sale back up for grabs, will be motivated to shell out a buck or two (or 325,500) for it again..

For more info on the guitar, stop by Reverb.com (opens in new tab).