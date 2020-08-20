Dean introduces player-spec'd Edge Select Burled Poplar Satin Natural basses

Dean Guitars has introduced the Edge Select Burled Poplar Satin Natural bass, designed, the company says, with input from “a multitude of players across different genres to find out what they were really looking for in their instrument.”

The Edge Select sports a mahogany double-cutaway body with a highly figured poplar burl top and walnut center.

The three-piece maple and walnut neck features a custom-designed neck joint with an asymmetrical four-bolt pattern and dual-action truss rod, and the pau ferro fingerboard has a 12-inch radius, 24 frets and pearloid dot inlays.

Other features include a 34-inch scale, DMT (Dean Magnetic Technologies) pickups with a five-knob control set – neck and bridge volume controls and a three-band (low, mid, high) active EQ – Dean high-mass bridge, Grover tuners and black hardware.

The bass is available in four-, five- and six-string configurations. On all three models, a polymer black nut sets the respective string widths: 1 1/2-inch on the E4; 1 7/8-inch on the E5; and 2 1/8-inch on the E6. The six-string E6 also boasts a super-long 35-inch scale.

The Edge Select Burled Poplar Satin Natural starts at $729. For more information, head to Dean Guitars.