Dean unleashes Trans Blue-finished Quilt Top ML Select 24 Kahler

Dean has bolstered its ML Series with the arrival of the new-look Trans Blue Quilt Top ML Select 24 Kahler.

According to the brand, its latest electric guitar seeks to pay homage to “the glory days of guitar-driven music”, and equips its flagship three-point model with an aquatic colorway while maintaining its ML DNA.

The angular axe also arrives equipped with a Kahler Hybrid tremolo system, making it the only guitar in the current ML family to boast such an appointment: the other Kahler-clad guitars all feature a variety of multi-scale alternatives.

In terms of specs, the ML Select 24 features a quilt maple-topped Eastern mahogany body, which is paired with a three-piece, V-profile maple neck and 24-fret, 12”-radius ebony fretboard. Other functional features include a dual-action truss rod, set-through neck construction and satin-finished neck.

Elsewhere, the 24.75”-scale guitar sports five-ply white-black binding and pearl block inlays, as well as Dean’s classic V-shape headstock, finished with the company’s winged logo.

As for hardware, the Grover 18:1 ratio tuners and Hybrid Tremolo Kahler variant are paired with a newly added locking nut, which boasts a built-in break angle eliminating the need for a string tree and avoiding the pitch shifting caused when locking down.

The newest Dean ML Select 24 also comes loaded with two Seymour Duncan pickups – the APH-1 Custom Zebra neck and TB5 Custom Zebra bridge – which are dictated via humbucker-specific volume controls and a master tone parameter.

The Dean ML Select 24 Kahler Quilt Top Trans Blue is available now for $1,349.

