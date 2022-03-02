Dean expands its Thoroughbred Select series with Floyd Rose-equipped Quilt Maple model

Dean has unveiled the latest addition to its Thoroughbred range of electric guitars: the Thoroughbred Select Floyd Rose Quilt Maple single-cut.

While it’s not the only Thoroughbred model to arrive with a Floyd Rose – there's also the Thoroughbred X Floyd Rose Satin – it is, in fact, the only Quilt Top model that currently makes use of such a feature.

The impressively spec’d 24.75”-scale model also boasts another new-for-range appointment, which arrives in the form of an eye-popping Natural Black Burst colorway.

As for build, it’s got the DNA of every other Dean single-cut in the Thoroughbred Select line, meaning at its core is an arched top Eastern mahogany body with a quilted maple top, as well as a three-piece C-shape Eastern mahogany neck.

The above are complemented by a 12”-radius ebony fretboard – complete with pearloid block inlays and 22 jumbo frets – and five-ply black-white body binding.

Hardware-wise, the name of the guitar gives away the highlight spec, which is of course the Floyd Rose 1000. This is joined by a Floyd Rose R3 nut, Grover 18:1 tuners, a dual action truss rod and Dean Speed Black control knob tops.

In the electronics department, the six-string sports a Seymour Duncan APH-1 bridge humbucker and a Seymour Duncan TB-5 pickup in the neck position, both of which feature a sandblasted zebra parchment design.

They’re dictated by the familiar single-cut, double-humbucker control layout, comprising two tone knobs and two volume parameters. A three-way toggle selector located on the upper bout also makes the cut.

It doesn’t quite fall into the bracket of electric guitars under $1,000, though isn’t far off – the Thoroughbred Select Floyd Rose weighs in at $1,099, and is available now.

For more information, head over to Dean.