Dean expands its Thoroughbred Select series with Floyd Rose-equipped Quilt Maple model

The hot-rodded single-cut sports a spec sheet headlined by Seymour Duncan pickups, a Natural Black Burst colorway and a Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo system

Dean Thoroughbred Select Floyd Rose
(Image credit: Dean)

Dean has unveiled the latest addition to its Thoroughbred range of electric guitars: the Thoroughbred Select Floyd Rose Quilt Maple single-cut.

While it’s not the only Thoroughbred model to arrive with a Floyd Rose – there's also the Thoroughbred X Floyd Rose Satin – it is, in fact, the only Quilt Top model that currently makes use of such a feature.

The impressively spec’d 24.75”-scale model also boasts another new-for-range appointment, which arrives in the form of an eye-popping Natural Black Burst colorway.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

As for build, it’s got the DNA of every other Dean single-cut in the Thoroughbred Select line, meaning at its core is an arched top Eastern mahogany body with a quilted maple top, as well as a three-piece C-shape Eastern mahogany neck.

The above are complemented by a 12”-radius ebony fretboard – complete with pearloid block inlays and 22 jumbo frets – and five-ply black-white body binding.

Hardware-wise, the name of the guitar gives away the highlight spec, which is of course the Floyd Rose 1000. This is joined by a Floyd Rose R3 nut, Grover 18:1 tuners, a dual action truss rod and Dean Speed Black control knob tops.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

In the electronics department, the six-string sports a Seymour Duncan APH-1 bridge humbucker and a Seymour Duncan TB-5 pickup in the neck position, both of which feature a sandblasted zebra parchment design.

They’re dictated by the familiar single-cut, double-humbucker control layout, comprising two tone knobs and two volume parameters. A three-way toggle selector located on the upper bout also makes the cut.

It doesn’t quite fall into the bracket of electric guitars under $1,000, though isn’t far off – the Thoroughbred Select Floyd Rose weighs in at $1,099, and is available now.

For more information, head over to Dean.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.