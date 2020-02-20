Dean wants to help you attain “the next level of shredding glory” with its new Exile Select Series

Dean Guitars has introduced the Exile Select Series, a new range in the company’s top-level import line of electric guitar models.

The six guitars, according to Dean, were designed to help players attain “the next level of shredding glory.”

The guitars are available with a choice of burled poplar or satin-finished quilt maple tops, as well as an Exile-shape alder body with beveled edge, three-piece Slim D-shape maple neck and a 16-inch radius ebony fretboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid block inlays.

Other features include mini Grover tuners, five-ply body and headstock binding and a Floyd Rose tremolo bridge system option.

Electronics are EMG 57TW / 66TW coil-split pickups with push/pull volume and tone pots and a five-way selector switch.

Finish options are Satin Turquoise Burst or Satin Natural, with a choice of six- or seven-string configurations.

The Exile Select Series guitars are offered at prices ranging from $1,049 to $1,299. For more information, head to Dean Guitars.