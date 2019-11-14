Dean’s first Kerry King signature model is here, and you'll need to rain down a lot of cash - $8,666 - to pick one up

Dean recently announced the addition of Kerry King to its artist roster, and now the company has unveiled its first electric guitar collaboration with the Slayer guitarist, the USA Kerry King V Limited Edition.

Dean is only making 50 models of the new V, and getting your hands on one will cost you $8,666 to be exact.

As for what you get for that (somewhat) evil-sounding price?

For starters, there’s a 'Kerry King V'-shaped mahogany body with a beveled maple top, Kerry King spec C-shape three-piece maple neck and a 24 jumbo-fret ebony fingerboard with pearl, stone and ebony Kerry King custom inlays and fiber optic LED side dots.

There’s also a Kahler KFK signature bridge, Floyd Rose R2 nut and Grover tuners.

Pickups are a Sustainiac at the neck and an EMG 81 with PA2 Preamp Booster at the bridge.

Finally, the rather Flying V-shaped body is finished in a Black Satin with Gloss Red Cross design, with matching headstock.

For more information on the USA Kerry King V Limited Edition - or, if you happen to have nine grand laying around to purchase one - head to Dean Guitars.