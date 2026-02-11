There's no need to wait for the weekend to find your dream guitar – Musician's Friend just slashed prices by up to 60% off in their early Presidents' Day sale

Presidents' Day isn't due to arrive until February 16th, but that hasn't stopped Musician's Friend from jumping the gun and dropping their sale a full six days early. It's no slouch either, with impressive discounts of up to 60% off guitar gear.

It's part of my job to find the best deals for guitarists, so I've had a look through the full sale to see what's on offer and pulled out some of my favorite bits of gear for you below. There are big discounts on everything from electric guitars, effects pedals, and a smattering of guitar amps, so well worth a browse for any player after cheap gear.

Musician’s Friend Presidents’ Day sale: Up to 60% off

With a huge range of gear from Epiphone and Fender to Line 6 and Universal Audio, the Musician’s Friend Presidents’ Day sale is a fantastic opportunity to bag yourself some heavily discounted guitar gear. There's also loads of recording gear, select PA systems, and keyboards if you want something other than a new guitar or pedal.

Presidents' Day coupon: Use code PRESDAY

Musician’s Friend is also running a coupon code on select items, so you can bag 10% off select items from $45 to $98, and an even bigger 15% discount on items that are $99 and above. All you need to do is add a qualifying item to your basket and enter the code PRESDAY to claim your discount.

Probably the best deal I've seen so far is a massive $225 reduction on this Epiphone Les Paul Standard 60s. It's only available on the Translucent Blue colorway, but this is a lot of guitar for well below the $500 mark. PAF-inspired ProBuckers with Alnico II magnets deliver plenty of classic rock tones, while CTS pots and 50s wiring keep it genuinely vintage-sounding.

A real Moog Ring Modulator can set you back thousands, but thankfully, there's the Warm Audio RingerBringer for those of us without a huge chunk of change to spare. It was already pretty good value for money, but a $50 discount in the sale takes it down to just $169, a bargain for adding some weirdness to your guitar tones.

One of the biggest discounts on guitars I've seen so far is a gigantic $400 reduction on this EVH Wolfgang Standard. It's a great opportunity to get a pro-level guitar for far less money, with an EVH Floyd Rose Special tremolo, compound radius fretboard, and dual proprietary humbuckers.