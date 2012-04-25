Decibel Eleven Introduces Hot Stone Power Supplies for Guitar Effect Pedals

Decibel Eleven has introduced DB-11 Hot Stone isolated DC power supplies that provide guitar players with uncompromising quality and performance power, announced Tony Garcia, Decibel Eleven's president.

All three DB-11 Hot Stone power supplies feature a Toroidal transformer and short circuit protected isolated outputs to eliminate hum or interaction between pedals. Each Hot Stone power supply provides flexible options to satisfy the power demands of the latest high-current guitar pedals and are backed with a five-year warranty.

“As musicians obsessed with sound quality, and value, we wanted to create products that empower every performance,” Garcia said. “As design engineers, we develop products that serve a need in the market, at a competitive price, and deliver the quality, reliability and features that professional musicians demand.”

The Decibel Eleven team has more than 30 years of electronics design and manufacturing experience including developing category-leading products for Alesis, Voodoo Lab, Gibson Audio Labs, Event Electronics, Line 6, and American DJ. Decibel Eleven is a division of MYE Inc., a multi-million dollar Southern California electronics design and manufacturing company with state-of-the-art production facilities in the USA and abroad. MYE designs and manufactures audio and visual products for several industry sectors including professional music, commercial fitness, restaurant and hospitality.

For more information, visit decibel11.com, call 661-964-3675, or write Decibel Eleven, 25129 The Old Road, Suite 305, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.