Deep Purple Announce American Tour

Deep Purple have announced a new U.S. leg of their ongoing The Long Goodbye tour. The outing kicks off September 3 in Riverside, California and wraps October 19 in Minneapolis.

General on-sale for tickets begins May 10 at 10 A.M. local time.

The new dates will Deep Purple’s first U.S. shows since they wrapped a co-headlining tour with Judas Priest last year.

Last week, a former accountant for Deep Purple was sentenced to a prison term of six years and four months after being found guilty of stealing approximately three million dollars from the band. You can read more about the case here.

See below for the full U.S. tour itinerary.

For more information head to DeepPurple.com.

Deep Purple 2019 U.S. tour dates:

Sep. 03 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Sep. 04 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sep. 06 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater

Sep. 07 - Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

Sep. 08 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

Sep. 10 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

Sep. 11 - Seattle, WA. @ Paramount Theatre

Sep. 13 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

Sep. 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

Sep. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

Sep. 17 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Sep. 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

Sep. 20 - Shawnee, OK @ FireLake Arena

Sep. 21 - Tulsa, OK @ The Joint at Hard Rock

Sep. 23 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

Sep. 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

Sep. 26 - Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Sep. 27 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theatre

Sep. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

Sep. 30 - Nashville, TN @ Andrew Jackson Hall @ TN PAC

Oct. 02 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

Oct. 04 - Monticello, NY @ Resorts World Catskills Epicenter

Oct. 05 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 06 - Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

Oct. 08 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Oct. 09 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

Oct. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre

Oct. 12 - Indianapolis, IN. @ Murat Theatre

Oct. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

Oct. 15 - Detroit, MI @Fox Theatre

Oct. 16 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

Oct. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

Oct. 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory