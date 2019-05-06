Deep Purple Announce American Tour

Deep Purple have announced a new U.S. leg of their ongoing The Long Goodbye tour. The outing kicks off September 3 in Riverside, California and wraps October 19 in Minneapolis.
General on-sale for tickets begins May 10 at 10 A.M. local time.
The new dates will Deep Purple’s first U.S. shows since they wrapped a co-headlining tour with Judas Priest last year.
Last week, a former accountant for Deep Purple was sentenced to a prison term of six years and four months after being found guilty of stealing approximately three million dollars from the band. You can read more about the case here.
See below for the full U.S. tour itinerary.
Deep Purple 2019 U.S. tour dates:
Sep. 03 - Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center
Sep. 04 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Sep. 06 - Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Theater
Sep. 07 - Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
Sep. 08 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
Sep. 10 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
Sep. 11 - Seattle, WA. @ Paramount Theatre
Sep. 13 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
Sep. 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
Sep. 15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
Sep. 17 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Sep. 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre
Sep. 20 - Shawnee, OK @ FireLake Arena
Sep. 21 - Tulsa, OK @ The Joint at Hard Rock
Sep. 23 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
Sep. 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
Sep. 26 - Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Sep. 27 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theatre
Sep. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
Sep. 30 - Nashville, TN @ Andrew Jackson Hall @ TN PAC
Oct. 02 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
Oct. 04 - Monticello, NY @ Resorts World Catskills Epicenter
Oct. 05 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
Oct. 06 - Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium at City Hall
Oct. 08 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Oct. 09 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
Oct. 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre
Oct. 12 - Indianapolis, IN. @ Murat Theatre
Oct. 13 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
Oct. 15 - Detroit, MI @Fox Theatre
Oct. 16 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
Oct. 18 - Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
Oct. 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory