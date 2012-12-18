Def Leppard Stream "Acoustic Medley"

Def Leppard have just released a studio version of the acoustic medley performed on their recent Rock of Ages tour. You can stream the seven-and-a-half minute cut — which contains sections of "Where Does Love Go When It Dies," "Where Does Love Go When It Dies" and "Two Steps Behind" — below, and download it at this location.

Def Leppard will kick off a residency at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in late March, and will be performing their classic album, Hysteria, in its entirety. The album — which turned 25 this year — elevated the band to an entirely new level of popularity among a wider group of music fans.

“When Hysteria first came out, a lot of people went, ‘Dude, this is lame. This isn’t rock. It’s pop. It’s wussy,’ ” guitar Phil Collen recalls. “But actually it had the absolute effect it was supposed to have had. Because the point was to not just play to the rock audience but rather to play to everybody. And we achieved that.”

