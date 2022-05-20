Stephen Carpenter says he'll no longer tour outside the US with Deftones

Stephen Carpenter has announced that he'll no longer tour outside the US with Deftones.

In a new statement posted via the band's social media pages, the guitarist says “with everything going on in the world, I'm just not ready to leave home and leave the country yet."

“As much as I would love to be on the road with my brothers, playing for all of our incredible international fans, I have decided to remain playing domestically for now,” he says.

Carpenter adds that Lance Jackman – who has served as Deftones' touring guitarist since April – will fulfill his duties for the band's upcoming international dates. These include two shows in Canada this weekend (May 21 and 22), and a string of European dates from June 4.

“Although I'm watching from afar, I'll be there in spirit with my Deftones family,” the guitarist adds.

The news comes after longtime bassist Sergio Vega announced his departure from Deftones earlier this year, citing “no opportunity for growth."

He explained in an Instagram video at the time that he was never made a full-time member of the band, despite asking to become one “at the start of every album cycle."

“Covid was a breaking point for a lot of people and I started to question my place in the band and the future that I wanted for my career,” Vega said. “I really started to need something stable, because, at that point, my contract with them was canceled.”

Following Vega's departure, the band announced former Marilyn Manson member Fred Sablan as their new touring bassist.

For more info on Deftones' upcoming tour dates, visit the band's website.