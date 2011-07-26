Devin Townsend Project Announce 2011 Fall Tour Dates

The Devin Townsend Project will be hitting the road this fall. You can find the confirmed tour dates below.

The support bands for the tour will be announced shortly, and the band also promises that the trek will include dates in Canada. Pre-sale for the tour begins August 1. You can find more info at Townsend's website.

Townsend simultaneously released the albums Deconstruction and Ghost via InsideOut Music on June 20.

Devin Townsend Project Fall Tour Dates