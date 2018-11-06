Devon Allman and Duane Betts Announce the Allman Betts Band, New Album and Tour

Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons, respectively, of Allman Brothers Band legends Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, have joined together in a group, the Allman Betts Band. The outfit’s debut album is slated for release in March, 2019.

Additionally, the Allman Betts Band have announced the first dates of their 2019 world tour. The set lists for the upcoming shows will feature new music, songs from their respective solo projects and classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band.

In addition to Devon and Duane, the live Allman Betts Band will include Berry Oakley Jr. (son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley), slide guitarist Johnny Stachela and percussionists R. Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow) and John Lum, both of whom also play with Devon in the Devon Allman Project.

Peter Levin (Gregg Allman's Hammond B3 player) and Chuck Leavell (former Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and current Rolling Stones keyboardist) will also appear on the record.

Tour dates for the Allman Betts Band are below. For more information and to purchase tickets, head over to AllmanBettsBand.com.

Additionally, the Devon Allman Project, with Duane Betts appearing as a special guest, are currently on the road. Information about those dates can be found here.

The Allman Betts Band 2019 tour dates:

Mar 28 - Torrington, CT @ Warner Theatre

Mar 29 - Plymouth, NH @ Flying Monkey PAC

Mar 30 - Plattsburgh, NY @ The Strand Theater

Apr 4 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Apr 5 - Stowe, VT @ Spruce Peak PAC

Apr 6 - Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

Apr 11 - Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts

Apr 12 - Newton, NJ @ Newton Theater

Apr 13 - Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater

Jun 29 - New Martinsville, WV @ Back Home Festival

Sep 1 - Lakeville, PA @ Cove Haven Southern Rock Festival