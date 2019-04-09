'Dio Returns Tour,' Featuring Ronnie James Dio Hologram, to Hit the U.S. for First Time

After first debuting at Germany's Wacken Open Air Festival in August 2016, the Ronnie James Dio hologram will make its way to the U.S. for the first time on the Dio Returns Tour. The inaugural U.S. trek kicks off May 31 in Fort Myers, Florida, and will wrap up June 29 in Las Vegas.

The official band line-up for the shows features former Dio members Craig Goldy on guitar, Simon Wright on drums and Scott Warren on keyboards. They’ll be joined by bassist Bjorn Englen, as well as vocalists Tim 'Ripper' Owens (Judas Priest/Yngwie Malmsteen) and Oni Logan (Lynch Mob).

The show will feature Dio’s biggest hits with Rainbow and Black Sabbath, as well as classic solo cuts like "Holy Diver" and "We Rock."

Said Wright: "Looking forward to hitting the road with this incredible piece of technology and celebrating Ronnie and his timeless music again with his friends and fans."

Tickets for all confirmed tour dates are on sale April 12 at 10:00 AM local time. Check out the full itinerary below.

For more information, head over to RonnieJamesDio.com.

Dio Returns Tour 2019 U.S. dates:

May 31 - Ft. Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

June 1 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

June 2 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Palladium Theatre

June 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage

June 6 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

June 7 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

June 8 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre

June 9 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

June 11 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

June 12 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

June 14 - St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

June 15 - St. Paul, MN @ Myth

June 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

June 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

June 20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

June 21 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

June 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

June 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl