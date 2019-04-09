'Dio Returns Tour,' Featuring Ronnie James Dio Hologram, to Hit the U.S. for First Time

After first debuting at Germany's Wacken Open Air Festival in August 2016, the Ronnie James Dio hologram will make its way to the U.S. for the first time on the Dio Returns Tour. The inaugural U.S. trek kicks off May 31 in Fort Myers, Florida, and will wrap up June 29 in Las Vegas.
The official band line-up for the shows features former Dio members Craig Goldy on guitar, Simon Wright on drums and Scott Warren on keyboards. They’ll be joined by bassist Bjorn Englen, as well as vocalists Tim 'Ripper' Owens (Judas Priest/Yngwie Malmsteen) and Oni Logan (Lynch Mob).
The show will feature Dio’s biggest hits with Rainbow and Black Sabbath, as well as classic solo cuts like "Holy Diver" and "We Rock."
Said Wright: "Looking forward to hitting the road with this incredible piece of technology and celebrating Ronnie and his timeless music again with his friends and fans."
Tickets for all confirmed tour dates are on sale April 12 at 10:00 AM local time. Check out the full itinerary below.
For more information, head over to RonnieJamesDio.com.
Dio Returns Tour 2019 U.S. dates:
May 31 - Ft. Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
June 1 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
June 2 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Palladium Theatre
June 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl at Center Stage
June 6 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
June 7 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
June 8 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Paramount Theatre
June 9 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
June 11 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
June 12 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
June 14 - St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre
June 15 - St. Paul, MN @ Myth
June 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
June 19 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
June 20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
June 21 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
June 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
June 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl