Hear former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba cover the Italian folk classic, Bella Ciao

Former Guns N' Roses electric guitar player DJ Ashba has released a cover of Bella Ciao, a 19th-century Italian folk song most recently associated with the Spanish crime drama series, Money Heist.

The track – which follows a trio of similarly guitar-heavy dance music-inspired singles from 2020: A Christmas Storm, Let's Dance and Hypnotic – sees Ashba reinvent the vocal-heavy original with soaring electric guitar leads, pumping synths and a thumping four-to-the-floor EDM-esque kick drum throughout.

“After becoming completely obsessed with Money Heist, I became so inspired by Bella Ciao and the history of the song,” Ashba says. “I couldn't wait to get into the studio and make my own GDM version. I wanted it to be epic and dramatic, with big bass, bone-crushing guitar, and an infectious beat that I know the fans will go crazy for.

“After it was complete, I was telling my friend, famous Disney artist Craig Fraser, about my new version of this classic song, and him being a fan of the show as well, got inspired, and created me this one-of-a-kind painting of the iconic mask from Money Heist. I was so blown away; I thought it would make the perfect cover for this single.”

Ashba will support this tune, and his other recent electronic-influenced singles, with a headlining November 12 performance at the Epic Event Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

For tickets and more info, stop by Ashba's website.