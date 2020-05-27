$20k Swarovski-encrusted Zakk Wylde Les Paul Custom Bullseye appears on Reverb

Lately we’ve witnessed some impressive mods on Les Paul electric guitars, including loading one with an onboard joystick-controlled fuzz pedal and chopping another in half and grafting it onto a Fender Strat.

For a somewhat different, but similarly unusual, spin on the model, check out this 2009 Gibson Zakk Wylde Les Paul Custom Bullseye that has been encrusted with 4,000 Swarovski crystals.

The guitar, which is currently for sale on Reverb for a whopping $11,429.86, is unplayed and was purchased new by the seller for a fashion event.

According to the listing, the hardware has been re-plated with a coat of 24-karat gold, “including frets and strings which don't rust.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Reverb.com) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Reverb.com)

The crystal work, meanwhile, was done in the UK by Kim Webber and Graham Baker, and features Swarovskis measuring four measuring 4mm in diameter.

“The craftsmanship involved looks simply stunning,” the listing reads. “It’s nothing short of a rock work of art.”

The Swarovski-encrusted Les Paul is estimated at a value of £15k-£20k (approx. $18,418-24,558). It comes with a certificate and hard case.

For more information, head to Reverb.