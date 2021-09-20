The Doof Wagon – the speaker-packed, flame-throwing vehicular guitar rig from Mad Max: Fury Road – is up for auction

The Doof Wagon – the insane, speaker-packed, drum-equipped, flame-throwing vehicular electric guitar rig from 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road – is up for auction.

A repurposed military 8x8 MAN missile carrier, the Doof Wagon is kitted to the nines with stacks of guitar amps and a slapdash assortment of other speakers, a selection of – we think – purely decorative brass instruments, Taiko drums on its rear, and probably its most noteworthy feature, a flame-throwing electric guitar.

And the best part about the rig? The guitar actually shoots flames in real life, when activated by the whammy bar.

The guitar is wielded in the movie by Coma-Doof Warrior, a blind, maniacal creature who supplies Immortan Joe's War Boys with their gain-driven, riff-heavy battle theme tune.

And while he is blind, the Doof Warrior operates his heavy machinery in the desert, surrounded by a highly trained team of safety experts. If you get your hands on this towering monstrosity, we'd highly recommend you keep your vision unimpaired at all times, lest a wailing guitar solo result in thousands of dollars in damages.

There's also the small matter of the guitar's weight. Sean Hape – the man who portrays the Doof Warrior – revealed in a 2015 interview with Vice that the axe “weighs about 60 kilos (132 pounds),” adding that “it's impossible to hold up”.

Thankfully, a pair of bungee chords attached to the top of the rig keep the guitar suspended, so playing it will feel akin to playing an acoustic guitar on a performing stand.

The Doof Wagon, as well as a selection of other vehicles from the movie, are set to go under the hammer on September 26. For more information, head to Lloyd's Auctioneers and Valuers.