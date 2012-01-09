The Doors Debut Previously Unreleased Track, "She Smells So Nice"

As promised, the Doors have just premiered a previously unheard track from the L.A. Woman sessions titled "She Smells So Nice." You can stream a clip of the track below and stream the full thing right here.

The release of the track -- which was uncovered by producer/engineer Bruce Botnick -- compliments the 40th anniversary edition of L.A. Woman, which will be released on January 24 along with a new DVD, Mr. Mojo Risin', which tells the story behind the making of the Doors' final album with Jim Morrison.

You can currently pre-order the 40th anniversary edition of L.A. Womanhere.