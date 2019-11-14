Double your tonal possibilities with the Mad Hatter Terminator-TEN pickup system

Do you ever find yourself playing your HSH-equipped electric guitar , but feel that 5 choices of pickup position just isn’t enough?

Enter the Mad Hatter Terminator-TEN pickup system, which promises to double your options and reveal new tonal possibilities for under a hundred dollars and at the flick of a switch.

Experiment with each of these options through both clean and distorted amp settings, and you’ll soon realize the extent of what this compact little guitar mod can do.

“If you’re looking to really supercharge your existing guitar that has two humbuckers and a single coil pickup, I can’t recommend the Mad Hatter Terminator-TEN pickup system enough,'' Paul says.