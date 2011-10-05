Down to Enter Studio Later this Month

Down fans rejoice, as it looks like NOLA's favorite songs are gearing up to hit the recording studio later this month. Down guitarist Kirk Windstein posted the following message to his Twitter account yesterday: "Down jam @ noon... getting ready to hit the studio this month!!!"

There are still some conflicting reports from the Down camp as to whether or not Down will release a new album or a series of EPs.

