New Orleans-based metal supergroup Down have just premiered a horror movie-style video for their song "Witchtripper." Watch it below.

"Witchtripper" is taken from the band's new EP, Down IV Part I — The Purple EP. The Purple EP is reportedly the first of four upcoming EPs from the band, each of which will have a distinct mood.

You can watch frontman Phil Anselmo introduce the EP in an exclusive video clip here.