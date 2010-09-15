Down To Release Three-Disc Set This October

New Orleans, LA’s Down have announced three pre-order bundles, available for purchase now, in preparation for their upcoming three-disc (two CD/one DVD) release, Diary of a Mad Band, hitting stores on October 5th. All pre-orders include an instant MP3 download of "Stone the Crow" live in Dublin. Click the links below to be directed to the webstore to purchase your bundle. Diary of a Mad Band will also be available as a triple 180g vinyl set with a bonus DVD, due out on October 26th.

* Pre-Order Bundle #1 - Diary of a Mad Band three-disc (two CD/one DVD) set - $18

* Pre-Order Bundle #2 - Diary of a Mad Band three-disc (two CD/one DVD) set with limited edition pre-order only t-shirt - $30

* Pre-Order Bundle #3 - Diary of a Mad Band three-disc (two CD/one DVD) set with limited edition Down 3’x 5’ flag and limited edition pre-order only t-shirt - $45

Comments guitarist Pepper Keenan: “The DVD is an in-depth look at what five boys from the wrong side of the tracks can achieve when motivated by the will to escape hard times, fueled by an unexplainable quest to destroy live and be embraced by the love of fans whom we had not had the pleasure of meeting yet. This is how it’s supposed to be: rock solid.”

Vocalist Philip Anselmo adds: “This is a semi-ugly glimpse into what would end up the perfect building blocks to a much more prosperous future! Raw, distorted, unpredictable, and with a freshly mended spine in tow, these shows were desperately important to us as a cohesive unit. Take this trip through the old days with us at your own risk, and don't forget to bring some aspirin!”

Diary of a Mad Band features a two-CD full concert, live in London. The DVD highlights documented footage marking the 2006 return of Down from the practice room through their first European tour, and a bonus behind-the-scenes feature entitled Tyrades and Shananigans. The DVD closes in at 130 minutes.

Diary of a Mad Band track listing:

DVD: Tyrades and Shananigans feature

1. Lysergic Funeral Procession

2. Lifer

3. Losing All

4. Rehab

5. New Orleans Is A Dying Whore

6. Ghosts Along The Mississippi

7. Learn From This Mistake

8. Underneath Everything

9. Temptation’s Wings

10. There's Something On My Side

11. Hail The Leaf

12. Lies

13. The Seed

14. Eyes Of The South

15. Jail

16. Stone The Crows

17. Bury Me In Smoke

CD: Live in Europe

1. Losing All

2. Lifer

3. Lysergic Funeral Procession

4. Rehab

5. Temptations Wings

6. Ghosts Along The Mississippi

7. Learn From This Mistake

8. Hail The Leaf

9. New Orleans Is A Dying Whore

10. Lies, I Don't Know What They Say But...

11. Underneath Everything

12. The Seed

13. Eyes Of The South

14. Jail

15. Stone The Crows

16. Bury Me In Smoke