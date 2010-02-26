DR Strings Announces DDT String Line

DR Strings has announced their new line of electric guitar and bass strings specifically designed for players who employ drop tuning, named DDT.

DR’s DDT line was specifically designed to enable players to maintain stable and consistent tuning under any alternate tuning situation. “DDT strings go right into tune and lock in.” DR Strings has formulated specific technologies to enhance the performance and tone with drop-down tuning strings. DR Strings believe DDT’s are the first guitar and bass string sets specifically designed to work for drop tunings.

“They are so stable it is almost eerie.”

DDT Electric guitar sets are available in various gauges for alternate tunings:

Medium DDT-10 (10, 13, 17, 26, 36, 46)

Big-Heavy DDT-10/60 (10, 13, 17, 36, 52, 60)

Extra Heavy DDT-11 (11, 15, 19, 32, 42, 54)

XX-Heavy DDT-12 (12,16, 20, 38, 52, 60)

Mega Heavy DDT-13 (13, 17, 22, 42, 56, 65)

DDT Bass guitar sets are available in the following:

Medium DDT-45 (45, 65, 85, 105)

Heavy DDT-55 (55, 75, 95, 115)

Extra Heavy DDT-65 (65, 85, 105, 125)

Medium 5 DDT5-45 (45, 65, 85, 105, 125)

Heavy 5 DDT5-55 (55, 75, 95, 115, 135)

