DR Strings Introduces U.S. Flag Neon Red, White and Blue String Sets

DR Strings is celebrating the Fourth of July with its new USA Flag NEON Red, White and Blue color-coated guitar and bass string sets.

In coordination with guitarist and DR Strings artist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, 10 percent of the sales proceeds will benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF).

“The SOWF guarantees a college education and/or support for sons and daughters of Special Forces parents who have fallen in the line of duty,” Baxter says.

DR’s Neon string line is designed to last three to four times longer than regular uncoated strings. As with DR’s other Neon sets, USA Flag Neon Red, White and Blue is the first set available that glows under any UV light source, allowing players to demonstrate their patriotic pride. Neon strings will not flake or deteriorate under normal use. Players will not sacrifice tone or genuine round wound feel with while playing on DR’s proprietary K3 coated guitar and bass strings.

DR’s USA Flag Neon Red, White and Blue sets are shipping now to retailers around the world. DR’s USA Flag Neon Red, White and Blue sets are available in a variety of gauges for electric, acoustic and bass guitar. Separately, Neon Red and Neon Blue sets are also available in a solid color set for standard electric, acoustic and bass guitar gauges.

For more information about or to donate to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, visit specialops.org. Complete catalog information for DR’s USA Flag Neon Red, White and Blue color-coated guitar and bass string sets can be found on drstrings.com.