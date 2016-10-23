DR's New Veritas Electric Guitar Strings Now Shipping

(Image credit: DR Strings)

DR Strings has started shipping its new Veritas electric guitar strings to the global MI market.

From the company:

Veritas sets feature multiple new elements in guitar-string construction for outstanding performance, unparalleled tone and added bonus value for the modern guitarist.

DR Strings believes Veritas is a completely innovative category of strings, with players noting Veritas electrics with Accurate Core Technology (ACT) and Quantum-Nickel wrap wire last longer and have more power than ordinary nickel plated strings.

DR’s ACT is at the heart of Veritas strings. ACT was designed to reinforce the core wire and fill in imperfections along its entire length. Superior core wire is recognized as the foundation for rich tone, accuracy of intonation and durability. Quantum-Nickel, DR’s innovative wrap wire alloy, is more magnetic, and therefore more responsive and powerful than ordinary NPS 8 percent nickel plated wire. A bonus is the inclusion of three free extra Xenon power-plain strings to complement the higher output of the Veritas wounds.

Veritas electric sets will be initially offered in standard 9-42, 10-46 and 11-50 gauged sets as well as two hybrid 9-46 and 10-52 gauged sets.

For more details, videos and testimonials, visit DRStrings.com.