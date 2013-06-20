DR Strings Introduces Neon Hi-Def White Luminescent Guitar and Bass Strings

DR Strings has announced NEON Hi-Def WHITE guitar and bass string sets, which are White in color and UV and Black Light active.

DR NEON Hi-Def WHITE strings are super-bright coated strings that will sound clear, bright and musical as well as provide unparalleled string performance and longevity. All strings in the sets are completely protected and white in color.

Super bright in daylight and under stage lighting, DR’s NEON strings are so bright in appearance they look like they are on fire.

DR’s NEON Hi-Def WHITE strings are 100 percent black light active so they glow strongly under UV lighting.

DR’s K3 coating has been proven to last at least nine times longer (by documented factory tests) than previous DR coatings. The new, durable K3 coating will NOT strip away, peel or come off under any playing condition we have put it thorough in numerous, stressful factory tests.

NEON Hi-Def WHITE Strings are available in standard electric guitar 9-42, 10-46 and 11-50 sets. Acoustic guitar string sets come in 11-50 and 12-54 gauges. Bass strings in medium 4 string gauge (45-105) and 5 string gauge (45-125) will also be available.

NEON White string sets are now shipping for both domestic and international clients.

For more about DR, head to drstrings.com.