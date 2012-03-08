DragonForce Announce 2012 Tour Dates

DragonForce have just announced the first round of dates for their 2012 tour in support for their new album, The Power Within.

Yesterday, it was announced that the band were giving away a free download of their new song "Fallen World," which the band are calling their fastest track to date. Stream it here and find out how to download it here

The Power Within, which marks the band's first album with vocalist Marc Hudson, is out on April 17 via Roadrunner Records.

DragonForce 2012 Tour Dates