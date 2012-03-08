DragonForce Announce 2012 Tour Dates

DragonForce have just announced the first round of dates for their 2012 tour in support for their new album, The Power Within.
Yesterday, it was announced that the band were giving away a free download of their new song "Fallen World," which the band are calling their fastest track to date. Stream it here and find out how to download it here
The Power Within, which marks the band's first album with vocalist Marc Hudson, is out on April 17 via Roadrunner Records.
DragonForce 2012 Tour Dates
- April 21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
- April 22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
- April 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts
- April 25 - Montreal, QC - Le National
- April 26 - London, ON - London Music Hall
- April 27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
- April 28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
- April 29 - Winnipeg, MB - West End Cultural Centre
- May 1 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
- May 2 - Calgary, AB - Republik
- May 4 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
- May 5 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
- May 6 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
- May 8 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
- May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
- May 11 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues