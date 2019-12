British power metal icons DragonForce have just premiered a new music video for their track "Cry Thunder." Watch it below.

The track is taken from their new album, The Power Within, their first with new vocalist Marc Hudson.

The band have already debuted one other new song, "Fallen World," which the band are calling their fastest to date. You can listen to "Fallen World" here.

DragonForce will release The Power Within on April 17 via Roadrunner.