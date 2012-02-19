Dragonforce Streaming New Song, "Fallen World"

When Dragonforce announced the release of their new album, The Power Within, they promised that we would hear the fastest song the band had ever recorded. Delivering on that promise sooner than later, the band have debuted the track in question -- titled "Fallen World" -- online. Listen below, courtesy of Metal Hammer.

The Power Within marks the band's fifth studio album, and their first with new vocalist Marc Hudson.

"The last two years have been the most fun we ever had making an album," said guitarist Herman Li. "Through writing, jamming and touring together, we have built this incredible energy and it has been fully captured on the new album."

The Power Within is due out on April 17 via Roadrunner Records.