Dream Theater Announce Fall Tour Dates, Special Editions of 'A Dramatic Turn of Events'

Dream Theater have just announced the first dates of their fall tour itinerary, which kicks off in San Francisco on September 24.

Dream Theater are set to release their new album, A Dramatic Turn of Events, on September 13 via Roadrunner Records.

In addition to the standard version, a special edition CD/DVD set will include The Spirit Carries On – a 60-minute movie documenting Dream Theater’s much-discussed drummer auditions; a double LP set in gatefold jacket; and a Limited Deluxe Collector's Edition Box Set.

The A Dramatic Turn of Events Deluxe Collector’s Edition Box Set includes the A Dramatic Turn of Events album; instrumentals of the entire album; the DVD of The Spirit Carries On; a double-LP Set of A Dramatic Turn of Events (180-Gram Vinyl in Gatefold Jacket); Dream Theater branded custom turntable slipmat; and a litho print of album. Also, 50 winners will find a Dream Theater "Ticket For Life," which is randomly inserted into packaging. All the content will be housed in a custom box, and those who purchase will receive a digital download of the album the day prior to release.

A Dramatic Turn of Events also marks the recording debut of drummer Mike Mangini with the band. Mangini replaced long-time Dream Theater drummer and founding member Mike Portnoy after his much-publiczed departure from the band last fall.

Dream Theater Fall Tour Dates: