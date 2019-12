Dream Theater's 2004 concert film Live at Budokan will be getting the deluxe treatment as Eagle Rock Entertainment will be releasing it on Blu-Ray.

On top of the entire three-hour concert, the release will also feature a bonus disc which includes gear tours, a half-hour documentary on the band's time in Japan and an extended drum solo from Mike Portnoy.

The second disc will also feature multi-angle footage of "Instrumedley."

The Blu-Ray edition of Live at Budokan will be released on October 18.