Dream Theater Post Lyric Video for "Build Me Up, Break Me Down"

Dream Theater have just posted an official lyric video for their track "Build Me Up, Break Me Down," which can be seen below.

"Build Me Up, Break Me Down" comes from the band's latest album, and first without drummer/founder Mike Portnoy, A Dramatic Turn of Events, which you may remember came in at No. 10 on our list of the 50 best albums of 2011.

While at NAMM this past week, we stopped by the Music Man booth for a look at the new JP12 John Petrucci electric guitar. For a look at all the features on the JP12, head here.