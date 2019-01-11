Dream Theater Premiere New Song, "Fall Into the Light"

Dream Theater have premiered a new song, "Fall Into the Light." You can check it out above.

"Fall Into the Light" is the second single from the band's upcoming 14th studio album, Distance Over Time. The follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing, it's Dream Theater's first album for new label InsideOut.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the band's guitarist, John Petrucci, discussed "Fall Into the Light."

“'Fall Into the Light' is an example of a very guitar-riff-driven song on the album," Petrucci said. "And there’s a few of them. This one actually three components. One is that opening riff, which I came up with backstage when I was on the G3 tour. I had my signature Mesa Boogie [the JP-2C] with me, I dialed in a really heavy sound and that riff came out. I took out my iPhone and I recorded it and labeled it, like, “Cool Riff in E” [laughs].

"And that sparked the Metallica-esque style of the song. Then there’s some faster passages that are very riff-y and right-hand-heavy, and the third component is the mellow section in the middle, which gets sort of orchestral and very melodic. That was something that I had written in my basement on an acoustic guitar. I think I called it 'Cowboy Section' because it has a Western-y vibe. So 'Fall Into the Light' was a case where I brought these parts into the studio and then we put it together as a band. And it’s a really fun song to play, especially for me because it’s very riff-driven metal."

To preorder Distance Over Time, step right this way.

