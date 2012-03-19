Drummer Danny Carey on New Tool Album: "I'm Hoping We'll Get in the Studio by June/July"

Concrete answers are a hard commodity to come by in the world of Tool, although their enigmatic existence in the musical realm is probably the reason so many people love them.

There have been a lot of false alarms surrounding the recording of a new Tool album, and while it doesn't seem like anything has been put to tape just yet, we can at least confirm that the band are writing new material.

One clue as to the band's recording schedule may have come via drummer Danny Carey, who recently took part in an interview as part of the Vic Firth "Artist Spotlight" series. During the interview, Carey said the band would likely hit the studio during the summer to record the follow-up to 2006's 10,000 Days.

"I'm hoping we'll get in the studio by June/July and start tracking," said Carey, adding, "That's the plan, anyway." You can watch the full series of video with Carey below.

Of course, it's always best to take anything from the Tool camp with a grain of salt.