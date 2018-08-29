DSL Dire Straits Legacy to Embark on First U.S. Tour

DSL Dire Straits Legacy, featuring four former members of Dire Straits—Alan Clark (piano/keyboards), Danny Cummings (percussion), Mel Collins (saxophone) and Phil Palmer (guitar/musical director)—will embark on their first U.S. tour this September.

The band is rounded out by drummer Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty) and producer Trevor Horn of the Buggles and Yes (ABC, Tom Jones, John Legend, Cher, more) on bass, as well as Italian musicians Marco Caviglia (vocals/guitar) and Primiano DiBiase (keyboards).

Of the upcoming United States tour, DSL’s Alan Clark and Phil Palmer commented, “The DSL Dire Straits Legacy project was born from our love and respect for the music of Dire Straits, and to bring the music to fans who have been starved of hearing it played live by the musicians who made it, for far too long. Now, after many requests, we're coming to the U.S. Along with all the Dire Straits hits, we’ll also be playing one or two songs from our new album 3 Chord Trick, and a couple of other tunes we’ve been involved with. See you there!"

Dire Straits was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April, 2018.

DSL Dire Straits Legacy U.S. tour dates:

SEPTEMBER

26 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

28 Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center

29 St. Charles, MO Family Arena

OCTOBER

2 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

4 Fort Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

5 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater

6 Westbury, NY NYCB Theater At Westbury