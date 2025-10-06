“Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we miss it”: Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee announce Rush reunion tour – and name who will be playing drums

Back in March, Rush released their career-spanning greatest hits collection, Rush 50. Despite rumors of a possible Geddy Lee–Alex Lifeson reunion under the Rush moniker, it didn't seem likely to transpire, given drummer Neil Peart's death in 2020 and the two having rejected the notion in multiple interviews.

However, the two are back in the saddle, with the official announcement of a Rush tour – dubbed Fifty Something – for summer 2026. Filling in on drums will be the award-winning German composer and producer, and Jeff Beck collaborator, Anika Nilles.

The seven-city Fifty Something is described as a “celebration of Rush’s music, legacy, and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart,” with the tour kicking off with two nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 7 and 9, and concluding in Cleveland on September 17.

“It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil,” says Lee in a press statement. “A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording, and playing together onstage.

“And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music. So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of Rush songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.

“Yet life is full of surprises,” Lee continues, “and we have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated Rush fanbase.”

According to the band's social media platforms, these shows will find the band playing two sets each night, with each show featuring “a distinct selection of songs.” Rush will also “build each night’s setlist from a catalog of 35 songs, including their greatest hits and fan favorites.”

Since Peart's death, Lee and Lifeson have performed together a number of times, including at the 2022 tribute concerts for the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Gordon Lightfoot tribute in Toronto, and with Les Claypool at South Park’s 25th anniversary concert.

Alex Lifeson (left) and Geddy Lee of the band Rush, and Matt Stone perform during South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 10, 2022 in Morrison, Colorado (Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

The two have also been jamming, with Lifeson revealing in a 2024 Rolling Stone interview that “we sound like a really bad tribute band for the first three or four run-throughs on these things.”

Moreover, in an interview with Guitar World last year, Lifeson was hesitant to confirm whether a Rush reunion tour was even on the cards. “I mean, we toured for 40 years. I’m not interested in going back out on tour,” he said.



“I don’t wanna sit in a hotel room for hours and hours and hours to work for a couple of hours. Been there, done it, loved it. But that’s in the past. So whether Ged and I get back together again and write or do anything, we’ll see.”

However, it seems like fans' prayers have been answered, and Rush will be heading out on tour once again, with the tour, in Lee's words, aiming to “pay homage to our music, pay homage to our lost brother, represent the songs – and celebrate the songs.”

Fans will be able to participate in a presale by signing up here before this Thursday [October 9] at 11:59 p.m. ET, with general onsale tickets going live on October 17.