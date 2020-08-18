Duane Allman’s last show unearthed and set for release as The Final Note

The Allman Brothers Band’s final show with founder and guitarist Duane Allman has been uncovered - and is set for release later this year, as The Last Note.

Recorded October 17, 1971 at the Painters Mill Music Fair in Owings Mills, MD, the show took place just 12 days before Allman died in a tragic motorcycle accident.

The show was captured on a handheld cassette machine by 18-year-old radio journalist Sam Idas, and is described as a “simple audience recording”, enhanced by modern technology.

Idas was originally scheduled to interview Allman after that evening’s show.

“My only intention was to record the interview,” the journalist recalls. “This was a brand-new cassette recorder with an internal microphone, and I had one 60-minute cassette tape. I was sitting there with the recorder in my lap, and I remember thinking 'Why don't I try this out? I can record the concert!'

“It was a totally spontaneous decision. I'd been to many concerts, but this was the only time I had the thought - and the motivation - to record the show.”

That cassette was eventually uncovered a few years ago, and when ABB manager Bert Holman caught wind of it, that set the wheels in motion for a release.

(Image credit: Press)

The Last Note is set to be released on October 16 2020 in a package that includes never-before-published photos, extensive liner notes from ABB archivist John Lynsky and even photos of Idas’ actual cassette.

The tracklist for the album is as follows:

Statesboro Blues Trouble No More Don't Keep Me Wondering One Way Out In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed Hot 'lanta Whipping Post

