“A true pioneer and bona fide legend”: Duane Eddy, 1938-2024 – the guitar world pays tribute

Yesterday, it was announced that Duane Eddy – the hugely influential rock guitar pioneer whose music inspired George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen and countless others – had died at the age of 86.

In a statement quoted by Variety, Eddy’s reps said: “Duane inspired a generation of guitarists the world over with his unmistakeable signature 'Twang' sound.

“He was the first rock and roll guitar god, a truly humble and incredible human being. He will be sorely missed.”

The Grammy-winning guitarist had a huge catalog of hits to his name – including Rebel Rouser and Moovin’ and Groovin’ – and inspired generations of rock guitar players with a signature sound that defined an era.

Following news of Eddy’s death, and in recognition of the influence he had, the guitar world has come out to pay tribute to the music and memory of the King of Twang.

“I’m in shock,” wrote Dave Davies on social media. “Duane Eddy was one of my most important influences. He was so important in so many ways… I thought he’d live forever.” In a post of his own, Joe Bonamassa called the late guitarist “a true pioneer and bona fide legend.”

Mick Fleetwood, meanwhile, noted Eddy had “talents more than most knew,” while an especially emotional passage from Frank Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy, read: “I am heartbroken over his passing.”

Further tributes from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Ritchie Blackmore, Gretsch Guitars, and more can be found below.

Duane Eddy and I were friends for nearly 60 years and I am heartbroken over his passing. Sending love and condolences to Deed and the family and their friends. Farewell, old friend, godspeed and stay cool. pic.twitter.com/IiqPk4abL9May 2, 2024

Rest in Peace Duane Eddy.... A true pioneer and bona fide legend. pic.twitter.com/xmMAqsKZBeMay 1, 2024

I’m in shock. Duane Eddy was one of my most important influences. He was so important in so many ways. What did he die of? He wasn’t that old. Not Duane. I thought he’d live forever. https://t.co/p7tQV2PEsQMay 2, 2024

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Duane Eddy. As a legendary guitarist, he inspired generations with his pioneering twangy sound and musical innovations. His sound will forever echo in the halls of rock ‘n’ roll history. Rest in peace, Mr. Eddy, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WimwCVecswMay 1, 2024

For Duane Eddy 🎸yesterday in my studio I said this riff needs to sound like Duane Eddy! As I picked up my Gretsch white falcon guitar! Saddened of the passing of this understated man who had talents more than most knew. Grateful for learning to play drums listening to his music. pic.twitter.com/I3vRjFCUpRMay 1, 2024

(1/3) In Memoriam: 1994 Inductee Duane Eddy was a rock & roll guitar god who invented twang. He created a distinctive sound and recorded a string of instrumental hits in the late 1950s that proved hugely influential on countless musicians. Eddy’s reverberating, bass-heavy guitar pic.twitter.com/3YtiqIZnNoMay 1, 2024

”Duane Eddy’s electric guitar was a voice all its own. His sound was muscular and masculine, twangy and tough. He inspired thousands of hillbilly cats and downtown rockers to rumble. His sound will forever be stitched into the fabric of country and rock & roll.”—Kyle Young, CEO pic.twitter.com/DoMuLyfAjnMay 1, 2024

A great memory of ⁦@DuaneEddy⁩ jamming with Eric Brace and the late Peter Cooper a few years ago in Nashville. RIP the Titan of Twang #rip #duaneeddy pic.twitter.com/DG1d7Wl8LuMay 2, 2024