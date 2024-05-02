“A true pioneer and bona fide legend”: Duane Eddy, 1938-2024 – the guitar world pays tribute

By Matt Owen
published

Joe Bonamassa, Ritchie Blackmore, Nancy Sinatra, Mick Fleetwood and more have all come out to honor the music and memory the King of Twang, who has died aged 86

Duane Eddy playing a Gretsch electric guitar
(Image credit: Future)

Yesterday, it was announced that Duane Eddy – the hugely influential rock guitar pioneer whose music inspired George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen and countless others – had died at the age of 86.

In a statement quoted by Variety, Eddy’s reps said: “Duane inspired a generation of guitarists the world over with his unmistakeable signature 'Twang' sound.

