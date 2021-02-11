Duesenberg introduces five new models, including Jeff DaRosa and Tom Bukovac signatures

Duesenberg has unveiled five models for 2021, including an all-new Falken model and signature electric guitars for Dropkick Murphys' Jeff DaRosa and session great Tom Bukovac.

Here's what the Duesenberg 2021 lineup has in store for us...

Duesenberg Alliance Series Jeff DaRosa

(Image credit: Duesenberg)

Dropkick Murphys' Jeff DaRosa and Duesenberg have joined forces once again to create a new signature model, which sports a chambered solid mahogany body with carved maple top, medium-D-profile mahogany neck and Indian rosewood fretboard.

Sounds come by way of a single Split-King pickup, which offers a choice of true single-coil sounds, true humbucker tones, or a combination of both. The pickup is controlled by a three-way rotary switch and a sole volume control.

Taking heavy inspiration from Duesenberg's new Senior design, the Jeff DaRosa model flashes a unique Catalina Green Burst finish.

Of his new axe, DaRosa said: "This Duesenberg Alliance Series is a straight-up rocker."

Duesenberg Alliance Series Tom Bukovac

(Image credit: Duesenberg)

A second signature offering comes in the form of a Tom Bukovac signature – a semi-hollow guitar composed of laminated flamed maple back and sides, and a laminated quilted maple top.

Made to "meet the demands of professional studio musicians", the model comes equipped with a pair of GrandVintage humbuckers, as well as an integrated Piezo pickup inside the bridge, which is activated via a small switch on the pickguard.

Tonal adjustments are dictated by a Multi-Tone control, volume control and a three-way switch.

A "Session Man" inlay adorns the 12th fret on an otherwise blank Indian rosewood fretboard, which sits comfortably on top a one-piece flamed maple neck.

Duesenberg The Falken

(Image credit: Duesenberg)

There's a whole lot of 'new' packed into the Duesenberg Falken, which sports a newly designed offset shape composed of an alder body, a maple neck and rosewood fretboard.

Aesthetic wise, The Falken is available in Radiator Tremola or Wrapper Stop-Tailpiece offerings, and flashes Wing inlays, a reversed headstock, brushed aluminum pickguard, nickel hardware and a Black finish.

Another new addition arrives in the form of Duesenberg's newly voiced Split/King pickups, which seek to provide genuine single-coil and humbucker tones courtesy of the two switches that feature on the pickguard. A three-way switch and knobs for volume and tone finish off the onboard electronics.

Duesenberg The Senior

Image 1 of 2 Duesenberg Senior in Blonde (Image credit: Duesenberg) Image 2 of 2 Duesenberg Senior in Black (Image credit: Duesenberg)

If you feel like you're experiencing déjà vu, that's because this model is almost identical to the aforementioned Jeff DaRosa signature, sporting much of the same hardware and deviating only in terms of color.

To recap, that's a single Split/King pickup controlled by a three-way rotary switch and a volume control. Again, a chambered mahogany body partners a mahogany neck and Indian rosewood fretboard.

Available finishes for the standard Senior model include Blonde and Black.

Duesenberg Fairytale Split/King

(Image credit: Duesenberg)

It wouldn't be a Duesenberg roll-out without the appearance of a new lapsteel. Composed of a korina body and neck, the Fairytale boasts an integrated easy-shift Capodaster for effortless key changes, as well as a Multibender Bridge System and a pair of Split/King pickup.

Other appointments include a black anodized aluminum fretboard, Duesenberg Z-Tuners and a Roller Nut.

No official word has been released yet regarding prices for the new models, although first pre-orders are expected to ship in May 2021.

For more info in the meantime, head over to Duesenberg.