Dunlop Introduces Pure Nickel Strings

Dunlop has introduced Pure Nickels, a line of pure-nickel strings. The strings are made by Dunlop Manufacturing in Benicia, California.

From Dunlop:

"A new addition to the Dunlop Strings family, Dunlop Pure Nickels are specially formulated for old school warmth, excellent sustain and a smooth mid-range. Made from the finest 92 percent nickel wrap and steel hex core materials, Dunlop Pure Nickel Strings offer players a distinct range of tonal shading well-suited for rock, blues and jazz."

