Dunlop partners with Korn’s James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch for new signature 7-string set

Featuring Dunlop's Heavy Core technology, these sweet Korn guitar strings look just the thing for adventures in low-end metal riffs, nu or otherwise

James Shaffer and Brian Welch of Korn performing live
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for SiriusXM / Dunlop)

Dunlop has released a set of signature electric guitar strings designed in collaboration with Korn electric guitar titans James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch.

The seven-string set will serve both Munky and Head’s needs, and promises to provide an increased dynamic range, optimal tension for drop tunings and improved tuning stability.

According to Dunlop, the set was designed from the ground up and specifically tailored to cater to the seven-string demands set by the two nu-metal maestros, who approached the brand in search of something that would “unlock the true potential of their instruments”.

(Image credit: Dunlop)
The Head x Munky strings feature .010, .013, .017, .028, .038, .048 and .065 gauges, and built around Dunlop’s Heavy Core technology – a proprietary technology designed for drop and lowered tunings.

It works by incorporating a unique core wire and proprietary wrap ratios in an effort to provide players the ability to retain a tight low-end while attacking the strings.

Head and Munky’s signature string set is available now for $24.

For more information, head over to Dunlop (opens in new tab).

It’s already the second string release of the week for Dunlop, which recently partnered with Slipknot’s Jim Root for a trio of new signature string sets.

