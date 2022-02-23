Dunlop launches the Rock III Custom Nylon, a Jazz III pick for high-gain shredders

Features include beveled edges for “smooth, effortless attack” and a nylon material for gliding from string to string without resistance

The guitar pick is an oft-overlooked component of a guitarist's rig. But choosing the right plectrum is essential in achieving the ideal tone.

And for guitarists playing in a band or composing music with lots of instruments, selecting the right pick is all the more crucial, as without the right level of attack a guitar risks losing clarity in a mix. Dunlop tailors its latest design – the Rock III Custom Nylon Jazz III Pick – precisely to these kinds of players.

Building on the shape of the company's Jazz III Pick, the Rock III Custom Nylon Jazz III Pick sports a beveled edge, which Dunlop says offers “smooth, effortless attacks and notes that sound full, distinct and consistent – even at high gain”. Additionally, the pick's nylon material provides “roundness and warmth to tame harsh highs”.

“The beveled edge ensures that everything you play cuts through even the most harmonically rich mixes and allows you to glide from string to string without resistance,” Dunlop says.

The Rock III Custom Nylon Jazz III Pick is available now for $6.57 for a pack of six. For more information, head to Dunlop.

Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar.