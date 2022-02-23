Dunlop launches the Rock III Custom Nylon, a Jazz III pick for high-gain shredders

The guitar pick is an oft-overlooked component of a guitarist's rig. But choosing the right plectrum is essential in achieving the ideal tone.

And for guitarists playing in a band or composing music with lots of instruments, selecting the right pick is all the more crucial, as without the right level of attack a guitar risks losing clarity in a mix. Dunlop tailors its latest design – the Rock III Custom Nylon Jazz III Pick – precisely to these kinds of players.

Building on the shape of the company's Jazz III Pick, the Rock III Custom Nylon Jazz III Pick sports a beveled edge, which Dunlop says offers “smooth, effortless attacks and notes that sound full, distinct and consistent – even at high gain”. Additionally, the pick's nylon material provides “roundness and warmth to tame harsh highs”.

(Image credit: Dunlop)

“The beveled edge ensures that everything you play cuts through even the most harmonically rich mixes and allows you to glide from string to string without resistance,” Dunlop says.

The Rock III Custom Nylon Jazz III Pick is available now for $6.57 for a pack of six. For more information, head to Dunlop.