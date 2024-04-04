“This is an intensely crafted ‘Super Guitar’ with a separate piezo output…”: Dweezil Zappa’s huge gear auction is full of utterly unique guitars, including his Hot Rats Gibson Les Paul, a Madonna-clad Jackson and a true one-off custom PRS

By Matt Parker
published

The inimitable Zappa is selling off some of his most unusual and prized guitar possessions in order to raise funds for his forthcoming tour dates

Dweezil Zappa Hot Rats Gibson Les Paul
(Image credit: AnalogR)

Dweezil Zappa has announced a huge new guitar gear auction via online platform, AnalogR, including a whole host of unique electric guitars, amps and effects pedals befitting one of the world’s most distinctive players.

The headline item is likely a Custom Shop recreation of Frank Zappa’s Hot Rats Gibson Les Paul (carrying an estimate of $35,000 - 75,000), which was built in the early 2010s under the watchful eye of Gibson’s head luthier Jim DeCola and aimed to recreate the heavily customized instrument used on Zappa Sr.’s album Hot Rats.

Image 1 of 6
Dweezil Zappa Hot Rats Gibson Les Paul
(Image credit: AnalogR)

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.