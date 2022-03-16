EarthQuaker Devices celebrates the success of its Afterneath V3 reverb with special-edition pedal and feature-length documentary

EarthQuaker Devices has unveiled a limited-edition brushed metal Retrospective finish for its Afterneath reverb pedal.

The digital reverb pedal is one the stalwarts of EarthQuaker’s line-up and the subject of an extensive new documentary from the brand. The limited-edition Retrospective finish – in contrast to the pale green Standard – has been released as part of the celebration.

Under the hood (and on the price tag), the “Otherworldly Reverberator” remains the same, combining a reverb and delay algorithm, which uses multiple short delays to create haunting reverberation effects.

Back in 2015, Guitar World gave the innovative pedal a gold award, telling players in our Afterneath review: “It combines bottomless pits of reverb with self-oscillating warp-driven delays, which in turn, create spatial soundscapes unlike anything you’ve ever heard.”

You can watch the full Afterneath Retrospective documentary above, which tells the story of its creation and rabid fan reception across an hour and 20 minutes.

It offers a lot of insight into the design process sounds, the typo by EarthQuaker’s Jamie Stillman that created the Afterneath name – and a guest spot from a guitar-playing wizard.

The EarthQuaker Devices Afterneath V3 Retrospective finish is priced at $199 and available now.

Head to EarthQuaker Devices for more information.