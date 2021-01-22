Eastman announces its latest thinline semi-hollow electric, the Romeo LA

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Following the release of its acclaimed thinline Romeo electric guitar in 2019, Eastman has unveiled the Romeo LA.

Like its predecessor, the Romeo LA features a semi-hollow construction, which consists of a spruce laminate top with a mahogany laminate back and sides, a set maple neck with a 22-fret ebony fingerboard, a 24.75" scale length, and a swept-curve neck joint.

Eastman describes the guitar's nitrocellulose Celestine Blue finish as “evoking Los Angeles' classic skyline,” while its nickel-plated Göldo TLT2N vibrato tailpiece, three-point Vario bridge and locking tuners round off its sleek look.

Electronics-wise, the Romeo LA sports a pair of Seymour Duncan Radiator Gold Foil P-90 pickups, which are controlled via a trio of gold knobs.

The Romeo LA is expected to be available for $1,749/£1,499 from early summer 2021. For more information, head to Eastman Guitars.